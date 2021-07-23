Georgia By The Numbers

Where did Georgia rank in overdose deaths in 2020?

Hristina Byrnes | 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square

More than 93,000 people died of drug overdoses in the U.S. in 2020, a nearly 30% surge from 2019 and the most ever recorded in a single year, according to recently released data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Addiction experts say the increase in overdose deaths was largely driven by the increased presence of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl in the U.S. Other contributors include problems related to the coronavirus pandemic, such as increased isolation and job losses.

Georgia is the state with the 11th fewest drug overdose deaths per capita in 2020. There were 17 fatal overdoses per 100,000, or a total of 1,848 drug overdose-related deaths.

Last year, most reported an increase in drug overdose deaths after seeing a decrease in deaths in 2019. In Georgia, there were 13 fatal drug overdoses in the state per 100,000 residents, or a total of 1,378, in 2019.

The average number of overdose deaths in Georgia between 2015 and 2019 was 13 per 100,000 people a year, the 11th fewest of all U.S. states, or an average of 1,389 overdose-related deaths a year.

To determine the states with the highest drug overdose fatality rates, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed recently released CDC preliminary estimates of drug overdose deaths. The states are ranked based on the number of drug-related deaths per 100,000 residents.

StateOverdose deaths per 100,000 (2020)Total overdose deaths (2020)Overdose deaths per 100,000 (2019)Total overdose deaths (2019)Average overdose deaths a year per 100,000 (2015-2019)Total average over deaths a year (2015-2019)
West Virginia741,3264885248868
Kentucky472,104311,369311,391
Delaware464494342334329
Maryland462,761392,360352,086
Tennessee453,091312,138261,771
Ohio455,215374,279364,217
Louisiana411,925281,304231,090
Pennsylvania405,172354,444354,441
Connecticut391,385351,231291,031
New Mexico387882960925524
Rhode Island373963031731329
Maine364902736226347
Arizona362,644271,981221,585
Florida357,555265,524234,850
Indiana342,268251,704231,578
South Carolina341,728221,13119969
Massachusetts332,293322,215312,102
New Jersey322,815312,774262,329
Missouri311,921261,603231,422
Vermont301861911820125
Nevada309142371023716
New Hampshire293932939532438
North Carolina293,011212,236202,064
Illinois283,528222,775202,513
Michigan272,743242,358242,383
Wisconsin261,530211,200191,083
Colorado261,512191,100171,004
Virginia262,186181,538161,357
New York264,979193,634183,544
California239,142166,363135,280
Washington231,724161,251151,162
Alabama209891573915749
Alaska201461813317126
Utah196221857520630
Hawaii192741724515206
Oregon197981461013539
Minnesota191,0661478812682
Oklahoma197461661818723
Wyoming1710112721377
Georgia171,848131,378131,389
Mississippi175101236511330
Arkansas175151236213397
North Dakota1612312901076
Kansas164681338012336
Idaho162801526413237
Montana151571313912124
Texas144,153113,123102,887
Iowa134191135010316
Nebraska1120981467136
South Dakota8741088870

