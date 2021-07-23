Where did Georgia rank in overdose deaths in 2020?

More than 93,000 people died of drug overdoses in the U.S. in 2020, a nearly 30% surge from 2019 and the most ever recorded in a single year, according to recently released data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Addiction experts say the increase in overdose deaths was largely driven by the increased presence of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl in the U.S. Other contributors include problems related to the coronavirus pandemic, such as increased isolation and job losses.

Georgia is the state with the 11th fewest drug overdose deaths per capita in 2020. There were 17 fatal overdoses per 100,000, or a total of 1,848 drug overdose-related deaths.

Last year, most reported an increase in drug overdose deaths after seeing a decrease in deaths in 2019. In Georgia, there were 13 fatal drug overdoses in the state per 100,000 residents, or a total of 1,378, in 2019.

The average number of overdose deaths in Georgia between 2015 and 2019 was 13 per 100,000 people a year, the 11th fewest of all U.S. states, or an average of 1,389 overdose-related deaths a year.

