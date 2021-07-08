Meet the people in charge of elections in DeKalb County

The DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Board welcomed three returning members and two new members earlier this week, as Judge Bedelia C. Hargrove administered the official oath to the entire group during a July 7, 2021, special called board meeting.

The five members will serve a two-year term through June 2023.

The DeKalb VRE Board is comprised of five members, two members are democrats, two are republicans and one member is an independent. They are:

Anthony Lewis (R)

Susan Motter (D)

Dele Lowman Smith (D)

Nancy Jester (R)

Karli Swift (I)

“I’m looking forward to working with our new board and forming a strong working partnership to ensure we’re collectively serving the voters of DeKalb County,” said DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections Director Erica Hamilton. “We have much work to do as we prepare for elections throughout the rest of the year, and I’m excited to share some of the planning we’ve been doing over the last several months.”

For more information on upcoming elections, Board meetings and additional information, visit www.DeKalbVotes.com.