Soldiers save life of Georgia man who was shot during road rage incident

A man who was shot during a road rage incident in Gwinnett County is alive today thanks to the actions of two Army Soldiers who came to his aid before paramedics arrived.

The soldiers, from the US Army Recruiting Atlanta Battalion’s Buford Recruiting Station, were recognized by Gwinnett Police Chief Brett West for their heroic acts.

On April 5, the Gwinnett Police Department responded to a “person shot” call at 3730 Buford Dr. Upon arrival Gwinnett Police officers made contact with Staff Sergeant Richard Borges and Sergeant Austin Childers. Staff Sergeant Borges and Sergeant Childers used combat life-saving techniques, learned in their military training, and treated the shooting victim.

The Soldiers applied chest seals and tourniquets on the victim’s arm and leg to stop the bleeding. Upon the arrival of the paramedics, they were able to identify exactly where the wounds were and the extent of the injury.

“The actions taken were a great example of teamwork and dedication to the Gwinnett County community and citizens. The courage and selfless service reflected during this incident ultimately helped save the life of the victim,” Gwinnett County Police Department spokesperson Hideshi Valle said.

