Will First Baptist Woodstock and Roswell Street Baptist Merge?

Residents of Marietta and Woodstock may soon see a major shift in their faith communities. Roswell Street Baptist Church in Marietta is in active talks to merge with First Baptist Church Woodstock, one of the state’s largest and most influential Southern Baptist churches.

A town hall meeting is scheduled today at 4 p.m. at Roswell Street Baptist to answer questions from members about the potential merger. Starting tomorrow, both congregations will begin a 21-day season of prayer to seek guidance on whether to proceed.

Just The Facts:

Roswell Street Baptist and Woodstock First Baptist are exploring a merger.

A town hall will be held today at 4 p.m. at Roswell Street to discuss the plans.

A 21-day period of prayer for discernment starts Monday, May 19.

Roswell Street has faced years of decline in membership, finances and leadership stability.

Woodstock First Baptist remains a large, active megachurch with thousands of members.

The Details: Roswell Street Baptist was founded in 1943 and grew into one of Cobb County’s flagship churches. Under longtime pastor Nelson Price, its membership swelled to nearly 9,500 by 2000. But since 2016, Roswell Street has experienced steep declines in attendance, baptisms, and giving. The church is currently led by an interim pastor and has struggled to define its next chapter.

First Baptist Woodstock, by contrast, has flourished. Founded in 1837, the Cherokee County church became a megachurch under Pastor Johnny Hunt, growing to over 20,000 members. Today, it is led by Pastor Jeremy Morton and remains highly active in community and ministry life.

Woodstock First Baptist has played a significant role in Southern Baptist life, hosting major conferences and maintaining a strong voice in conservative evangelical circles. The church was previously led by Johnny Hunt, who also served as president of the Southern Baptist Convention. Hunt retired in 2019, but his legacy was clouded in 2022 after a report accused him of sexual misconduct. The church removed his emeritus title and clarified he no longer holds membership there.

By The Numbers:

Roswell Street once had nearly 9,500 members; baptisms dropped from 100 in 2013 to 18 in 2022.

Woodstock First Baptist seats over 7,000 and still sees thousands in weekly attendance.

Roswell Street’s giving has dropped more than 30 percent in recent years.

In Context: Woodstock First Baptist’s influence goes beyond the church campus. Its leaders and members have played active roles in civic life and conservative causes, particularly in Cherokee County. The church has also been vocal about supporting survivors and improving accountability in light of the Southern Baptist Convention’s abuse investigation.

The merger talks come at a time when many long-standing churches across the South are evaluating their future. For some, partnerships with larger congregations offer new resources, updated ministry models, and a fresh path forward.

Why It Matters: For members of Roswell Street Baptist, this is about more than joining another church — it’s about continuing their mission, possibly with new leadership and structure. For Woodstock members, it could mean expanding their reach into Cobb County. The town hall and prayer season give members on both sides a voice in the process.

What’s Next: After the 21 days of prayer, Roswell Street Baptist is expected to hold a vote to decide whether to proceed. If the merger is approved, it could lead to Roswell Street becoming a satellite campus of Woodstock First Baptist.

We’ll continue to follow developments and provide updates as both churches move forward.