Savannah will light up City Hall for Labor Day while police and fire officials urge safety on the roads and at cookouts.

What’s Happening: Starting at sunset on Monday, Sept. 1, City Hall will glow in red, white, and blue. The city is inviting people to take photos and share them online with the hashtag #912LaborDay.

City offices and facilities will be closed that day. Emergency services remain open.

Police Safety Message: The Savannah Police Department will be on patrol to keep the holiday safe. Officers say drivers should expect heavy traffic and take steps to protect themselves and others.

Make sure your vehicle is in good working order.

Buckle up and secure children properly.

Do not speed, avoid distractions, and give yourself extra time to arrive.

Never drink and drive. Plan a safe ride home if alcohol is part of your plans.

Fire Safety Message: Savannah Fire warns that cookouts can turn dangerous if people are careless.

Keep grills, smokers, and fryers at least 10 feet from houses, decks, or furniture.

Stay with outdoor appliances while in use and keep a fire extinguisher handy.

Children and pets should stay at least five feet away from cooking areas.

Trash Pick-Up: Sanitation schedules will be affected by the holiday. Residents can check updated collection times at savannahga.gov/sanitation.