Roswell has introduced new rules to regulate short-term rentals like Airbnb, aiming to balance economic opportunities with neighborhood safety and quality of life. The rules, effective June 9, require registration, safety inspections, and occupancy limits. Enforcement begins January 31, 2026.

🏠 Why It Matters: This regulations address growing concerns about short-term rental properties disrupting neighborhoods while ensuring property owners can operate legally. City officials say it prioritizes safety and community character without banning rentals outright.

🔍 What’s Happening: The ordinance mandates:

Business registration through the city’s Finance Department.

through the city’s Finance Department. Annual fire marshal inspections to ensure compliance.

to ensure compliance. Local agent designation for emergency responses within two hours.

for emergency responses within two hours. Occupancy limits : Two guests per bedroom, plus two additional guests, max 12 per unit.

: Two guests per bedroom, plus two additional guests, max 12 per unit. Noise and parking rules aligned with existing city codes.

aligned with existing city codes. No on-site signage promoting short-term rentals.

📌 Between the Lines: The policy avoids outright restrictions, focusing instead on structured oversight. This approach aims to preserve Roswell’s residential character while allowing residents to benefit economically from hosting guests.

⏳ Catch Up Quick:

Effective Date : June 9, 2025.

: June 9, 2025. Enforcement Start : January 31, 2026.

: January 31, 2026. Public Education: Summer outreach via mailers, online resources, and community meetings.

🌆 The Big Picture: Cities nationwide are grappling with short-term rental regulation as platforms like Airbnb reshape housing markets. Roswell’s approach reflects a trend toward balancing homeowner rights with community needs.

The city plans to release application details by early August, giving property owners time to prepare for compliance.

