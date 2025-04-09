Want to Make a Difference in Tifton? Here’s How

Tifton residents now have multiple opportunities to shape their city’s future as officials announce openings on seven community volunteer boards.

🔍 What We Know: The City of Tifton needs applicants to fill vacancies on several important boards including Keep Tift Beautiful, Tifton Tree Board, Planning and Zoning, Public Library Board, Historic Preservation Commission, Housing Authority, and Tifton Urban Redevelopment Agency. Applications remain on file for one year after submission.

🤔 What We Don’t Know: The application deadline, specific qualifications needed for each board, or how many positions are available on each committee have not been specified in the announcement.

💡 Why It Matters: These volunteer positions give residents direct input into decisions that affect Tifton’s appearance, development, and quality of life. Serving on these boards allows community members to address local issues firsthand rather than waiting for others to solve problems.

🔄 In Context: Community boards serve as advisory groups that help guide city policies and initiatives. Members typically meet monthly to review proposals, discuss community needs, and make recommendations to city officials.

⏭️ What’s Next: Interested residents can apply through the city’s website at tifton.net/159/boards-committees.

🤝 Take Action: If you care about Tifton’s future, consider applying for one of these positions. Even if you’re not selected immediately, your application remains active for a full year, increasing your chances of eventual appointment.

❤️ Remember The Golden Rule: Volunteering on city boards helps create the kind of community you want to live in. Your service benefits neighbors and future generations who will enjoy the results of decisions made today.