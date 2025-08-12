Trash pickup in Trenton should move faster this week. The city says its vendor will run two trucks starting tomorrow, but your cans must be out on time and packed right.

🧹 What It Means For You: Put your trash cans at the curb tonight or by 6 a.m. Wednesday. If your trash is not in a can, or it is not normal household garbage, it will be left behind.

🚛 What’s Happening: The city says the vendor will deploy two trucks in town to fix delays from last week. To make sure your trash gets collected, follow these simple rules:

Use cans only. No loose bags at the curb. Animals tear into them.

Only household garbage will be picked up. No bulky or non-household items.

🔍 Between The Lines: Extra trucks should clear the backlog, but crews will skip cans that break the rules.

🧭 The Big Picture: Waste pickup has been bumpy across small Georgia cities as vendors juggle staffing and routes.

The Sources: City of Trenton, Georgia.