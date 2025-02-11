The Hall County Animal Shelter Is Overcrowded

The Hall County Animal Shelter is asking for the community’s help as it faces severe overcrowding, following the recent intake of 67 dogs. The shelter has issued an Urgent Adoption Notice for 18 dogs and is encouraging fostering, adoption, and community support to alleviate space constraints.

“The community has stepped up in a big way since implementing our Urgent Adoption Notices,” said Trey Garcia, director of Hall County Animal Services. “We couldn’t provide the level of service we do without their continued support, and this week, we need it even more.”

To address space issues, the shelter launched a “Shelter Speed Dating” adoption program for February. However, the sudden influx of animals has made the need for fosters and adopters even more critical.

Residents interested in adopting or fostering can browse available pets at hallcounty.org, call 678-450-1587, or visit the shelter at 1688 Barber Road in Gainesville. The facility is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.