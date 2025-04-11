Tanner Place Brings Hope and Housing to Canton

For the first time in nearly 50 years, Canton is building brand new public housing. It’s happening at Tanner Place, a development named for longtime resident and former City Council member Pat Tanner.

Members of the Canton Housing Team and the Canton Housing Authority recently visited the site, where construction is actively underway.

🔨 What We Know: Tanner Place replaces 39 aging and outdated units that were torn down last year. In their place, 70 new units are rising — modern, energy-efficient homes for families who need them most.

The new homes are expected to be ready for move-in starting in September.

💵 How It’s Funded: Tanner Place is backed by Low Income Housing Tax Credits. That means private investors fund construction in exchange for tax relief. On top of that, the development will offer rent help through federal project-based vouchers from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

That support will help residents afford the new units once they’re complete.

🏘️ Why It Matters: This isn’t just a construction site. For dozens of families, this is the promise of a safe, stable place to live. That kind of security is life-changing — especially in a city where affordable housing is in short supply.

📊 By The Numbers:

70 brand new units

39 outdated units demolished last year

First new public housing in Canton in almost 50 years

Move-in planned for September 2025

📅 What’s Next: Construction will continue through spring and summer. The next key milestone will be finishing interior work and inspections ahead of the September opening.