Read Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson’s Tribute to Fallen Police Officer

In the wake of Roswell Police Officer Jeremy Labonte’s death in the line of duty on Feb. 7, Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson has expressed his deep appreciation for the outpouring of support from the community, businesses, and public safety agencies.

Labonte, a dedicated officer with the Roswell Police Department, was honored by residents who lined the streets during his funeral procession and visited his memorial at police headquarters. Mayor Wilson noted that the response from the community exemplifies the city’s unity in times of hardship.

“In this time of sorrow, we have also witnessed something truly remarkable—the strength, compassion, and unity of our community. The outpouring of support from every corner of Roswell and beyond has been overwhelming, and we want to express our deepest gratitude.” Wilson said.

Local businesses also stepped up, with restaurants providing meals to officers during their time of grief. The city’s emergency response teams, including AMR and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital, were recognized for their tireless efforts to save Labonte and their compassionate care for his family.

Surrounding law enforcement agencies— including police departments in Alpharetta, Sandy Springs, Milton, Johns Creek, and Fulton County— were instrumental in supplementing Roswell’s force, allowing officers time to mourn.

“And to the countless state and national agencies who joined the breathtaking procession of more than 450 public safety vehicles to the funeral, your solidarity reminds us that we are never alone.” Wilson said.

Labonte is survived by his wife and two children. The Roswell Police Department has established a fund in his honor to support his family.

You can read Wilson’s statement in its entirety below.