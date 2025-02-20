Read Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson’s Tribute to Fallen Police Officer

In the wake of Roswell Police Officer Jeremy Labonte’s death in the line of duty on Feb. 7, Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson has expressed his deep appreciation for the outpouring of support from the community, businesses, and public safety agencies.
Labonte, a dedicated officer with the Roswell Police Department, was honored by residents who lined the streets during his funeral procession and visited his memorial at police headquarters. Mayor Wilson noted that the response from the community exemplifies the city’s unity in times of hardship.
“In this time of sorrow, we have also witnessed something truly remarkable—the strength, compassion, and unity of our community. The outpouring of support from every corner of Roswell and beyond has been overwhelming, and we want to express our deepest gratitude.” Wilson said.
Local businesses also stepped up, with restaurants providing meals to officers during their time of grief. The city’s emergency response teams, including AMR and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital, were recognized for their tireless efforts to save Labonte and their compassionate care for his family.
Surrounding law enforcement agencies— including police departments in Alpharetta, Sandy Springs, Milton, Johns Creek, and Fulton County— were instrumental in supplementing Roswell’s force, allowing officers time to mourn.
“And to the countless state and national agencies who joined the breathtaking procession of more than 450 public safety vehicles to the funeral, your solidarity reminds us that we are never alone.” Wilson said.
Labonte is survived by his wife and two children. The Roswell Police Department has established a fund in his honor to support his family.
You can read Wilson’s statement in its entirety below.
Dear Roswell Community,
In the wake of the heartbreaking loss of Officer Jeremy Labonte, our City has experienced profound grief. But in this time of sorrow, we have also witnessed something truly remarkable—the strength, compassion, and unity of our community. The outpouring of support from every corner of Roswell and beyond has been overwhelming, and we want to express our deepest gratitude.
To the residents of Roswell and our surrounding communities, your love and respect for Officer Labonte and his sacrifice have been felt deeply. From the hundreds who visited the memorial police vehicle at headquarters, leaving heartfelt notes and prayers, to those who lined the streets in the pouring rain to honor him during his procession—your presence and kindness have lifted us up. Seeing so many gather for his public visitation and funeral services was a powerful reminder of the strength of our community. Your support has brought comfort in the midst of great pain.
To the businesses of Roswell, you stepped forward in countless ways to stand beside us. The generosity of our local restaurants, who ensured that our Police Department had meals to sustain them through their grief, speaks volumes about the heart of our business community. Your support has meant more than words can express.
To the emergency responders with AMR and the incredible team at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital, thank you for doing everything possible to save Officer Labonte. And when that was no longer possible, you provided the highest degree of compassion and professionalism, ensuring that his family and the Roswell Police Department were surrounded with care and support.
To our surrounding public safety agencies—including the Fulton County Police Department, the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety, Sandy Springs Police, the Milton Police Department, and the Johns Creek Police Department—we are profoundly grateful. You stepped in without hesitation, supplementing staffing to keep Roswell safe, allowing our officers the time to grieve and honor their fallen brother. And to the countless state and national agencies who joined the breathtaking procession of more than 450 public safety vehicles to the funeral, your solidarity reminds us that we are never alone.
In the most difficult times, tragedy has a way of bringing people together and revealing the very best in us. That has never been more evident than in these past days. Roswell, you have shown that we are not just a city—we are a family. And together, we will continue to honor the legacy of Officer Jeremy Labonte.
With deepest gratitude,
Mayor Kurt M. Wilson
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.