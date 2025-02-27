Power Outage in Lawrenceville Leaves Businesses in the Dark

A power outage on East Crogan Street in Lawrenceville is expected to keep many businesses in the dark for most of the day.

🔍 What’s Happening: A broken utility pole at 248 East Crogan Street knocked out power early Thursday morning.

👷 Who’s Working on It: Repair crews are on-site, working to restore service as quickly as possible. Officials say fixing the damage could take several hours.

⏳ Why This Matters: Businesses in the area may be without power for much of the day, affecting customers and employees alike.

✅ Take Action: If you’re heading to this part of town, check ahead to see if businesses are open. Drivers should also watch for crews working along Crogan Street.