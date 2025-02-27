Power Outage in Lawrenceville Leaves Businesses in the Dark

A power outage on East Crogan Street in Lawrenceville is expected to keep many businesses in the dark for most of the day.
🔍 What’s Happening: A broken utility pole at 248 East Crogan Street knocked out power early Thursday morning.
👷 Who’s Working on It: Repair crews are on-site, working to restore service as quickly as possible. Officials say fixing the damage could take several hours.
⏳ Why This Matters: Businesses in the area may be without power for much of the day, affecting customers and employees alike.
✅ Take Action: If you’re heading to this part of town, check ahead to see if businesses are open. Drivers should also watch for crews working along Crogan Street.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.