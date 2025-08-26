JACKSON — Neighbors in Jackson lost power Tuesday afternoon as an outage spread near McDonough Road and surrounding areas. City crews are on the ground now trying to fix it.

What’s Happening: The City of Jackson’s electric department said it is working to find the source of the outage and restore power as soon as possible.

The outage began Tuesday afternoon.

It is affecting homes and businesses near McDonough Road.

Why It Matters: A sudden outage can shut down small shops, leave families without air conditioning in August heat, and slow traffic lights in the area.

The Ripple Effect: If the outage lasts longer, restaurants and grocery stores could face food spoilage. Residents relying on medical devices could also be at risk if power does not return quickly.