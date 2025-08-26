JACKSON — Neighbors in Jackson lost power Tuesday afternoon as an outage spread near McDonough Road and surrounding areas. City crews are on the ground now trying to fix it.

What’s Happening: The City of Jackson’s electric department said it is working to find the source of the outage and restore power as soon as possible.

  • The outage began Tuesday afternoon.
  • It is affecting homes and businesses near McDonough Road.

Why It Matters: A sudden outage can shut down small shops, leave families without air conditioning in August heat, and slow traffic lights in the area.

The Ripple Effect: If the outage lasts longer, restaurants and grocery stores could face food spoilage. Residents relying on medical devices could also be at risk if power does not return quickly.