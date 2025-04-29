Parking Changes Are Coming to Canton Street in Roswell, But Questions Remain

Share

Roswell residents could see new parking rules on Canton Street, but many say they still do not have the answers they need.

What We Know: City leaders are moving forward with a plan to enforce paid parking in downtown Roswell. The focus is on Canton Street, Elizabeth Way, and Old Mill Park. Right now, the city has paid parking in place, but the city hasn’t actually had the ability to enforce paid parking. Under the new plan, the city would be able to fine up to $20 if someone leaves without paying to park.

The new plan aims to start active enforcement and introduce a dynamic pricing model, where rates can change based on demand.

City officials say parking will stay free at City Hall and all parks except Old Mill Park. They also say Roswell residents will not have to pay at Old Mill Park once the right technology is in place. Ideally, city officials would like to see residents able to park free at Old Mill Park and have non-residents pay to park.

With regard to Canton Street, city officials say the goal is to keep parking spaces turning over so customers can find a spot near shops and restaurants.

City leaders talked about the new parking plans at a city council meeting on Monday and made clear that the new parking deck was not part of the discussion at this point in time.

What We Do Not Know: The city has not released a full copy of the proposed parking policy and much of it appears to still be up for debate. It is not clear how often prices could go up. The city has not explained how employee parking will work for those employed on Canton Street.

In Context: Complaints about parking in downtown Roswell are nothing new. City leaders have tried different plans over the years, but the issue keeps coming back.

What’s Next: The city council has approved the first reading of the new parking ordinance. There will be a second reading before any changes become law. The changes voted on Monday primarily give the city the ability to enforce paid parking and fine those who don’t pay.

Take Action: If you live or work in Roswell, now is the time to ask questions. The proposed parking changes will come before council again on May 12 at 7 p.m. All council meetings are open to the public.