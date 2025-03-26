New Denmark Library Opens Thursday in Forsyth County

Forsyth County residents will have access to a brand new library starting tomorrow, as the Denmark Library opens its doors to the public for the first time on March 27.

What We Know: The Denmark Library will begin serving patrons Thursday with operating hours from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Forsyth County Public Library system announced the opening with enthusiasm, calling it an “incredible library” for the community. County officials shared their excitement about the new facility on social media, inviting residents to “check out the beautiful new Denmark Library (and check out a book).”

In Context: The Denmark Library becomes the newest addition to the Forsyth County Public Library system, which serves one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties. The library is named after the Denmark community in south Forsyth County. This opening represents a significant expansion of public resources in an area experiencing rapid population growth and development.

Take Action: Residents can visit the new Denmark Library starting tomorrow at its published hours. For those wanting more information about the library’s address, special features, and services offered, the Forsyth County Public Library has created a dedicated webpage at forsythpl.org/denmark-library. Library cards are typically free for county residents with proof of address.

Why do libraries matter?: In the era of ebooks, Amazon, and digital reading, you may wonder why news coverage of libraries is still important. Libraries are about more than just books. If you think all you can do at a library is check out books, you haven’t been to one in a while. Your local library is a community center that offers classes and programs, and more to individuals and families.