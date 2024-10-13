Need to Get Rid of Old Paint in Cobb County?

For Cobb County residents with unwanted paint piling up, Keep Cobb Beautiful is hosting a Paint Recycling/Amnesty Collection event.

Taking place on Saturday, October 19, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the event will be held at 2245 Callaway Rd. SW in Marietta. This initiative provides an opportunity for the community to safely dispose of old or unused paint and reduce environmental waste.

What You Can Bring:

• Latex paint

• Water-based paint

• Oil-based paint

• Spray cans

Keep Cobb Beautiful encourages attendees to register in advance to help streamline the process. Interested residents can sign up here.

Items Not Accepted: For a complete list of materials that will not be accepted, visit the Keep Cobb Beautiful website at keepcobbbeautiful.org.