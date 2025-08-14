A large water main break knocked out pressure today along Blandy Road from Highway 22 West to the Allenwood Subdivision, according to the City of Milledgeville. Crews expect to finish repairs by the end of the business day.

🚰 Why It Matters: Homes and businesses in the corridor may have little to no water until repairs are done—and the city expects to issue a boil water advisory afterward.

🛠️ What’s Happening: The City of Milledgeville’s Water Maintenance Department says a major break in the Blandy Road area has dropped pressure for customers from Highway 22 West to Allenwood Subdivision. The city anticipates completing repairs by day’s end and says a boil water advisory for affected areas is likely once service is restored. The department apologized for the disruption and urged residents to call 478-414-4042 with questions.

ℹ️ Catch Up Quick: The notice was posted Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2025, late morning, and covers customers along Blandy Road between Highway 22 West and Allenwood Subdivision.

🔎 Between the Lines: A boil advisory typically follows a loss of water pressure; the city is signaling that step now so residents can plan ahead.

📞 The Sources: City of Milledgeville.