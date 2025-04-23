Learn About North Fulton’s Growth Plans at Futures Summit

Share

Residents and business leaders in North Fulton will get a front-row seat to the region’s future this spring. The North Fulton Futures Summit is set for May 15, bringing together leaders from six cities for a morning of big ideas and bold plans.

🌅 What We Know: The summit kicks off at 7:30 a.m. and runs until 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 15. The event takes place over breakfast and features panels focused on economic development. Organizers say the goal is to highlight how Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park, Roswell, and Sandy Springs are working together to shape North Fulton’s future.

You can expect city officials, business leaders, and economic experts to share updates and answer questions. The event is hosted by all six North Fulton cities, the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce, Roswell Inc, and Fulton Select.

💡 Why It Matters: North Fulton is one of the fastest-growing regions in Georgia. With more people moving in and new businesses opening, decisions made now will shape schools, roads, jobs, and quality of life for years to come. This summit gives residents a chance to hear directly from the people making those decisions.

🗺️ In Context: North Fulton has seen steady growth in both population and business investment over the past decade. Regional collaboration has become more important as cities face shared challenges like traffic, housing, and economic competition.

🙋‍♂️ Take Action: Residents who want to help shape North Fulton’s future should consider attending the summit or following up with city leaders afterward. Your questions and feedback can help guide the region’s next steps.