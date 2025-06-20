Lawrenceville residents can expect increased police presence this Saturday as demonstrators plan to gather at Bicentennial Park.

🚨 Why It Matters: The demonstration will impact weekend activities in the downtown area. Residents should be aware of potential crowds and traffic changes while police balance free speech rights with public safety concerns.

👮 What’s Happening: The Lawrenceville Police Department is preparing for a demonstration organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation on June 21.

Police officials say they support the constitutional right to free speech while reminding residents and protesters of safety rules:

No violence toward anyone will be tolerated

Property damage is prohibited

Protesters must stay on sidewalks, not roads

🔍 Between the Lines: The protest is over ICE deportations, which progressive and liberal groups have come out against, raising questions about the legality of some ICE seizures and due process.

🔑 Key Term: Due Process- “Due process” means that everyone has the right to fair treatment and a chance to defend themselves before the law, regardless of what they are accused of. It makes sure that laws are applied fairly and no one can be punished without a good reason or without a trial.

📜 The First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

What Does it Mean: The First Amendment protects five big freedoms that everyone in the United States has.

These are the five freedoms:

Freedom of Religion — You can believe in any religion you want, or not believe in any religion at all. The government can’t force you to believe something or punish you for your beliefs. Freedom of Speech — You can say what you think and share your ideas, even if others don’t agree with you. Freedom of the Press — Newspapers, TV, websites, and reporters can share news and opinions without the government telling them what to say. Freedom to Assemble — You can gather in groups to protest, march, or meet peacefully to talk about things you care about. Freedom to Petition the Government — You can ask the government and government representatives to fix problems or make changes by writing letters, starting petitions, or speaking out in public.

In short, the First Amendment makes sure you can have your own thoughts, share your ideas, and stand up for what you believe — as long as you do it peacefully.

How to Read and Understand The News When reading news, remember: Truth doesn’t change because we dislike it

Facts remain facts even when they make us uncomfortable

Events happen whether we accept them or not

Good reporting often challenges us Before dismissing news that bothers you, ask: What evidence supports this story? Am I reacting to facts or feelings? What would change my mind? Am I “shooting the messenger” because I don’t like what is happening? Smart news consumers seek truth, not just comfort.