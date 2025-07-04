A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for Jianni Iman Jones, a 3-year-old who died Wednesday after an accidental shooting in East Point.

🙏 What’s Happening:

The fundraiser, created by Jianni’s godparent, aims to cover funeral expenses and support his mother, Armani Shuman, during this difficult time. The campaign describes Jianni as “an amazing child and so very loved by so many”

🔍 Background:

East Point Police say the child found an unsecured gun in his home on Hawthorne Way and accidentally shot himself.

First responders rushed Jianni to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries

Family members were present in the home when the incident occurred

💔 Why It Matters: The sudden loss of a child devastates families emotionally and financially, leaving parents to navigate grief while facing unexpected funeral costs and daily expenses.

How You Can Help: The GoFundMe campaign has raised $845 out of an $8,000 goal. You can donate to help Jianni’s family here.

