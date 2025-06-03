Residents in Avondale Estates will have to celebrate without a city fireworks show this Independence Day.

City officials announced there will be no fireworks show this year due to the lack of a safe, legal launch site that meets state safety requirements.

🔥 What We Know: At a May 28 work session, Police Chief Harry Hess and DeKalb County Fire Marshal Larry Labbe told the city’s Board of Mayor and Commissioners that no public location within Avondale Estates meets state safety codes for fireworks.

Last year’s launch spot—at Lake Street and Washington Street next to the Town Green—was ruled out after power lines were hit multiple times during the 2024 show. That alone made the location unusable for 2025.

City staff worked with the fire marshal and fireworks vendor to find alternatives. They reviewed aerial maps and visited sites around town. But none met the clearance or buffer rules required by law.

Lake Avondale, once the longtime site of the fireworks display, was ruled out in 2021. Officials cited a rising tree canopy and nearby homes as safety concerns.

The city also looked into drone shows. But those have even larger space needs—both on the ground and in the air. A typical drone show needs a 50-by-50-foot flat landing zone and at least 500 feet of clear sky space. The audience must also remain at least 150 feet from the edge of the launch zone.

🏞 What We Don’t Know: Officials have not said whether they’ll continue to explore alternative options for future years—or if fireworks might return in 2026.

🎯 In Context: Only public land can be considered for these events. The city cannot insure private property owners against liability, which rules out most other options.

🎉 What’s Next: The city’s annual parade is still on. Organizers are encouraging residents to join the celebration and sign up to be part of the march.

