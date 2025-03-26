First Look at Roswell’s Downtown Parking Deck

Downtown shoppers will get nearly 400 new parking spaces by summer 2026 as Roswell moves forward with its long-awaited parking deck.

🏗️ What We Know: Winter Construction won the $14,485,600 contract to design and build the 395-space parking deck at Green Street and Highway 9. City council members voted unanimously March 26 to hire the Atlanta-based firm, which recently built similar parking decks in Woodstock and Snellville.

Mayor Kurt Wilson called the project “more than just infrastructure—it’s an investment in our city’s future.”

The design includes brick facades, decorative metalwork and tower-like corner stairwells to match Roswell’s historic district aesthetic. Large windows and openings will maximize natural light and airflow throughout the structure.

❓ What We Don’t Know: Officials say they haven’t decided whether parking will be free or paid. The city plans to hold community meetings beginning spring 2025 to discuss parking policies and potential costs.

🛒 Why It Matters: Finding parking in downtown Roswell frustrates shoppers, diners and tourists daily. The new deck aims to keep cars out of the historic center while encouraging longer visits to local businesses. This means you can spend more time enjoying Canton Street restaurants and shops without circling for parking.

🔢 By The Numbers:

395 parking spaces

$14,485,600 for design and construction

9 companies competed for the project

$20 million set aside from voter-approved bonds

🔍 In Context: A 2021 parking study revealed Roswell’s downtown needed a centralized parking solution as the area grew more popular for dining, shopping and events. Voters backed the project in November 2022 by approving bond funding.

🚗 What’s Next: Construction starts soon with completion expected by summer 2026. The city will also transform Green Street into a one-way southbound road with a wide brick trail alongside it. Plum Tree Street will become a pedestrian path connecting directly to Canton Street.

The city will collect parking usage data and hold community meetings next spring to shape future parking policies.