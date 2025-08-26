Coast Guard Beach Park on St. Simons will see big changes starting September 2 as Glynn County begins work to improve parking, drainage, and public spaces.

What’s Happening: The project is aimed at making the popular park safer and easier to use.

The parking lot and drainage systems will be upgraded.

A new restroom building will be added.

A three-story lifeguard tower will be built.

Impact On Visitors: Access will be limited while construction is underway.

The parking lot will not be fully open.

Pedestrians can still get to the beach.

There will be no restrooms on-site during the work.

Looking Ahead: The county plans to make sure the park is accessible during the Georgia-Florida game weekend on October 31, when crowds flock to the coast.

The Ripple Effect: These changes mean short-term inconvenience but long-term gains. Families and tourists will eventually have safer parking, modern restrooms, and better protection on the beach thanks to the new lifeguard tower.