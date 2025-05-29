Residents trying to reach Norcross City Hall may find themselves unable to get through today.

City officials say the city is experiencing intermittent telephone problems that began this morning. City officials say the IT department is working to fix the issue, but no timeline has been given for when phone service will be fully restored.

For now, residents who need to conduct city business have two options. They can visit City Hall in person or send an email directly to the department they need to reach.

The phone outage affects all city departments, including utilities, permits, and administrative offices. City officials say they will provide updates as the situation develops.

Residents can still access city services online or by visiting City Hall during normal business hours.

The city has not said what caused the phone system failure or whether any other services have been affected.

