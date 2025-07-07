Cherokee County residents can drop off their recycling at Hobgood Park again starting Tuesday after the site was closed for more than a month due to road construction.

♻️ Why It Matters: Thousands of south Cherokee County families rely on this recycling center to dispose of their bottles, cans and cardboard. The closure left many residents driving much farther to recycle their household items.

🚧 What Happened: The Georgia Department of Transportation’s project to widen Bells Ferry Road forced the recycling center to close at the end of May. County workers had to find a new spot within the park and build a concrete pad strong enough to hold the heavy recycling equipment.

⚡ Back In Business: The temporary site opens Tuesday at 8 a.m. with full services restored. A county worker will be on-site to help residents use the facility properly.

🕐 Know Before You Go: The center is open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. It’s closed Sundays and Mondays. You can drop off clean paper, plastic bottles, cans and broken-down cardboard boxes. Only Cherokee County residents can use the site.

🏗️ Looking Ahead: This is just a temporary fix. County leaders are planning a permanent recycling center at Hobgood Park, but construction depends on when the new park entrance gets built as part of the road project.