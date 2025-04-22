California Pizza Kitchen Will Donate 20% of Sales Today to Autrey Mill Nature Preserve

Share

California Pizza Kitchen’s Northpoint location in Alpharetta will donate 20% of all sales to Autrey Mill Nature Preserve on Earth Day.

The fundraiser, scheduled for April 22, will apply to all food and beverage purchases made at the restaurant, whether dining in, taking out, or ordering online.

Customers ordering online can use the code “BACK20%” when placing their orders through CPK.com. Those dining in or taking out need only mention Autrey Mill Nature Preserve when placing their order.

The California Pizza Kitchen Northpoint location is at 6301 North Point Parkway in Alpharetta.