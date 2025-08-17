Autrey Mill Nature Preserve will host its first Ghosts and Goblins Gala on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. The adults-only fundraiser runs 6 to 8 p.m. in a Victorian-style mansion known for its haunted history.

Guests can expect heavy hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer, and a specialty cocktail. A silent auction will feature items for bid. Costumes are welcome.

Tickets cost $50 per person or $85 per couple. Organizers say proceeds will support the preserve’s community programs. The gala takes place the night before the family event Spooky Mill.

Event details:

Date and time: Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, 6 to 8 p.m.

Audience: Adults only

Tickets: $50 single, $85 couple

Tickets and information: https://givebutter.com/spookymill

Benefitting: Autrey Mill Nature Preserve

Learn more at the fundraiser website.