Shrubs chomped to nubs. Brake lights flashing at dusk. In Peachtree Corners, neighbors say deer aren’t a novelty—they’re a daily obstacle. City Hall is now counting the herd before deciding what comes next.

🦌 Why It Matters: Collisions and costly landscaping add up. Tracking where and how often deer move could guide fixes that protect drivers and pocketbooks.

📸 What’s Happening: City officials have placed motion-activated trail cameras at 10 spots across Peachtree Corners for a three-week study to map deer activity and estimate numbers. The move follows a city survey that ran for more than a year and drew hundreds of responses.

According to the City of Peachtree Corners, the results were blunt: most respondents saw damage at home, the vast majority reported weekly sightings, and more than half had seen or experienced a deer-related crash. The city says wildlife experts will use the footage to determine if there’s a population problem—and what responses would actually help.

🧭 Between The Lines: Even if the data points to overpopulation, the city can’t act alone. Peachtree Corners says it has no legal authority to manage wildlife. State agencies and individual property owners control most options.

⏪ Catch Up Quick: Complaints about deer spiked roughly 14 months ago, prompting the survey and, now, the cameras. The city’s approach: verify the scope, then pick a path.

🗂️ The Sources:

City of Peachtree Corners