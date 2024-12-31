Atlanta’s Peach Drop Returns Tonight: What You Need to Know

Atlanta is set to welcome 2025 with the return of its iconic Peach Drop, reviving a cherished Southern tradition that began more than three decades ago.

A Look Back at the Peach Drop’s History

The Peach Drop made its debut on December 31, 1989, as Atlanta’s answer to New York City’s Times Square ball drop. Celebrating Georgia’s identity as the “Peach State,” the event featured an 800-pound peach descending from a 138-foot tower at Underground Atlanta.

Over the years, the Peach Drop grew into one of the largest New Year’s Eve celebrations in the Southeast, drawing crowds as large as 100,000. Attendees flocked to Underground Atlanta for live music, food vendors, and fireworks. The event became a symbol of the city’s cultural vibrancy and festive spirit.

Cancellations and Challenges

Despite its popularity, the Peach Drop has faced its share of challenges in recent years. The event was canceled in 2019 as city officials re-evaluated its location and logistics following the sale of Underground Atlanta to a private developer.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic led to cancellations in 2020 and 2021, as public health concerns took priority. The Peach Drop returned in 2022, but its long hiatus proved that traditions not practiced become traditions forgotten.

In 2023, the Peach Drop was called off again, this time because officials made the decision to focus resources on other celebrations, including Atlanta’s tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

The Peach Drop Returns

After multiple cancellations, the Peach Drop is set to light up Atlanta once again as the city welcomes 2025. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. at Underground Atlanta, featuring a lineup of live performances leading up to the midnight countdown.

City leaders say they have allocated funds to ensure the event’s success and have increased security and transit options to accommodate large crowds.

For Atlanta, the return of the Peach Drop is more than just a New Year’s Eve celebration—it’s a renewal of tradition and community spirit as the city steps into the new year.