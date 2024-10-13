Firestorm on Saint Simons Island: Crews Control Blaze Before it Spreads

Glynn County Fire Rescue responded to a significant commercial structure fire on Saint Simons Island this afternoon, initiating a defensive firefighting approach as flames spread quickly through the building.

The Details: The fire broke out at around 12:30 p.m., prompting an immediate response from Glynn County Fire Rescue crews. Due to the rapid progress of the blaze and the intensity of the fire load, officials ordered firefighters out of the building, opting instead for a defensive strategy to protect surrounding structures and prevent the fire from spreading.

After nearly an hour and a half of firefighting, crews were able to contain the fire to the building where it began, declaring it under control by approximately 2 p.m. Following containment, firefighters continued working on-site to extinguish any remaining hot spots, ensuring the area was secure.

Support and Assistance: mThe Brunswick Fire Department provided additional resources at the scene, and Camden County Fire Rescue supported with EMS coverage during the incident.

While the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, the quick response and collaboration helped limit damage and kept the fire from spreading beyond the original building.