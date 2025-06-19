It’s no secret Georgia has its problems. But the numbers behind women’s healthcare here are more than a problem. They’re a crisis.

Georgia’s maternal mortality rate ranks among the worst in the country — worse than some developing nations. According to research conducted by Stateline, a whopping 64% of rural counties in Georgia have no hospital or doctor delivering babies.

So what are other states doing differently — and why does it matter?

Let’s take a look at just a few of the states doing better than Georgia in women’s health care and what they have done to improve and prioritize that care.

Massachusetts: Comprehensive Care

In Massachusetts, women receive consistent care from pregnancy through postpartum — and long before and after.

The state has among the lowest maternal death rates in the country, at just 16 deaths per 100,000 births, compared to Georgia’s 34. The reason? Every woman there has access to care. The state expanded Medicaid more than a decade ago and backs it with a robust public option.

Add to that 26 weeks of paid family leave in Massachusetts. Georgia, by contrast does not require employers to provide any paid prenatal or family leave, it only mandates that workers cannot lose their jobs for taking maternity leave.

California: Safety nets and survival rates

California built a maternal safety net.

The state created the California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative, which arms hospitals with life-saving protocols for pregnancy emergencies like hemorrhage and preeclampsia. They’ve cut their maternal death rate by more than half over the last two decades.

And while Georgia passed a 12-month postpartum coverage expansion, California did that years ago — and paired it with family leave, doula access, and abortion protection laws that let doctors act quickly in emergencies.

The result? California has the lowest maternal mortality rate of any large state.

Minnesota: Less Politics, More Care

Minnesota ranks among the top states for women’s health thanks to a straightforward approach: make sure every woman, no matter where she lives, can get care.

While most rural Georgia counties have no hospital or OB-GYN providing maternity services, Minnesota has significantly fewer “maternity care deserts.” The state has invested in regional clinics, telehealth expansion, and rural workforce incentives that ensure even small towns have access to prenatal and delivery care.

Minnesota is also rolling out a statewide paid family leave program that will offer up to 20 weeks of job-protected, wage-replaced leave starting in 2026 — giving new parents the time and financial stability to recover and bond with their child.

Maternal deaths and infant mortality are far lower in Minnesota than in Georgia.

What It Means for Georgia

If a pregnant woman lives in Massachusetts, Minnesota or California, she has access to affordable care, trusted doctors, and time to recover after birth. If she lives in Georgia, she may have none of that.

While many Georgia residents view women’s health care and all health care as a political issue, it is a matter of life and death that other states have managed to deal with.

Georgia ranks near the bottom in almost every measure of women’s health. And while the state has taken small steps — like extending postpartum Medicaid coverage — it’s not enough to close the gap.

The numbers show that states that invest in access, insurance, and family leave get results. Fewer women die. More babies thrive.

🩺 Take Action: Georgia’s healthcare system won’t improve unless residents demand it. As a “business-friendly” state, Georgia often prioritizes the needs of businesses over patients — and that leaves many families behind. If you want better, tell your state lawmakers to invest in rural hospitals, expand access to care, and support programs that help mothers and children thrive.

