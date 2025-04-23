Water Main Issue Disrupts Service For South Perry Residents

Share

If you live in the southern part of Perry, you may have noticed your water is not running as usual. Crews are working right now to fix a water main problem that is causing service disruptions across several neighborhoods.

🚰 What We Know: People living south of Gaines Drive, near the Fairgrounds, Perry Preserve, and nearby areas are seeing water outages or low pressure. City repair teams are on the scene and working to get everything back to normal. There is no word yet on how long repairs will take.

🔎 What We Do Not Know: Officials have not said what caused the water main issue or given a timeline for when service will be fully restored.

💡 Why It Matters: Water is essential for daily life. When service goes out, it can disrupt everything from cooking and cleaning to health and safety. If you live in the affected area, you may need to make other plans until repairs are finished.

📱 Take Action: You can get updates sent straight to your phone. To sign up for Perry Points text alerts, text the word HELLO to the number 888-49-73779. This will keep you in the loop about water service and other public works news.

🤝 Remember The Golden Rule: If you have water and your neighbors do not, consider sharing what you can.