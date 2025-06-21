Parents can get their children vaccinated now before the back-to-school rush hits in August.

📅 What’s Happening: Cobb County health workers give required school shots and health screenings at four locations around the county. Parents must make appointments by calling or going online.

📍 Where To Go: The four locations are Marietta, Acworth-Kennesaw, Douglasville and Smyrna. Call 770-514-2300 with questions. Different online forms let parents book shots only, health screenings only, or both together.

🕐 The Details: Most locations stay open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Marietta offers extra evening hours on Tuesdays until 7 p.m. for busy families. Douglasville opens earliest at 7:30 a.m.

💉 Why It Matters: Vaccines protect your child and classmates from serious diseases like measles and whooping cough, which before the advent of vaccines were deadly to children.

Vaccination works against these diseases because of something called “herd immunity,” meaning most people in a community are vaccinated, making it hard for a disease to spread and protecting everyone, even those who can’t get the vaccine. However, if too many people choose not to vaccinate, the disease can spread more easily, and herd immunity breaks down, putting everyone at risk — especially babies, older people, and those with weak immune systems.

🎓 The Big Picture: Georgia requires children to have certain vaccines before starting school to prevent disease outbreaks. These same diseases once killed thousands of children each year before vaccines became common. Getting shots early helps families avoid the August rush when everyone scrambles to meet back to school deadlines.

