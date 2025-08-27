Breathing in Georgia is now the equivalent of smoking 147 cigarettes a year, according to a new study. That means every cough, wheeze, and runny nose might as well come with a Surgeon General’s warning.

Why It Matters: Air pollution is not just an Atlanta skyline haze problem. It’s linked to asthma, heart disease, and shorter lifespans. The fact that Georgia tops the list for dirtiest air in the country means the state’s 11 million residents are paying for it with their lungs.

What’s Happening: Researchers at HouseFresh crunched the numbers on fine particle pollution (PM2.5) and translated them into cigarette equivalents for each state.

Georgia came in dead last.

Gainesville holds the crown for dirtiest air in the state, clocking in at 171 cigarettes per year.

Canton residents are breathing a little easier, with pollution levels closer to 93 cigarettes a year.

The Big Picture: The study may give state leaders one more uncomfortable question to dodge between highway expansions and rezoning battles: how exactly do you sell “the best place to live and work” when the air is worse than a smoke-filled bar in 1987?

The Sources: HouseFresh study on U.S. air quality (2025).