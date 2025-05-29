Georgia’s two senators are leading a push to restore funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the Trump administration fired thousands of public health workers.

🏛️ Why It Matters: The CDC is based in Atlanta and employs thousands of Georgians. Budget cuts and layoffs could hurt the state’s economy and weaken the nation’s ability to respond to health emergencies.

🔍 What’s Happening: Senator Raphael Warnock led 29 Senate colleagues in asking for nearly $9.7 billion in CDC funding. Senator Jon Ossoff also signed the letter to Senate leadership.

The senators say the Trump administration has fired thousands of CDC workers in recent months. They warn these cuts put the country’s public health system at risk.

📊 The Numbers: The senators want $9.68 billion for the CDC. That money would support disease prevention programs, global health work, and data systems that track outbreaks.

🤝 Between the Lines: The Democratic senators say they want to work with Republicans on CDC funding. In 2023, Congress voted on a bipartisan basis to require Senate confirmation for the CDC director.

Warnock has been vocal in defending CDC workers. He joined them at a rally and spoke against Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Junior’s nomination.

⚖️ The Big Picture: This fight reflects a broader debate about the federal government’s role in public health. The CDC has faced criticism from some conservatives who say it overstepped during the COVID pandemic. But supporters argue the agency remains crucial for tracking diseases and preventing outbreaks that could harm the economy and public safety.

The Letter: Below is the full text of the letter the senators sent to Senate leadership.

Dear Chairwoman Capito and Ranking Member Baldwin,

As you consider the Fiscal Year 2026 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies Appropriations bill, we thank you for your strong commitment to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and to the nation’s public health security. We respectfully request that you protect the mission of CDC by providing robust funding at or near the level of $9.683 billion for the agency.

In recent months, President Trump and Secretary Kennedy have taken a hatchet to our public health agencies by massively reducing or eliminating programs historically authorized and appropriated by Congress on a bipartisan basis. During the first several months of 2025, the Trump administration fired thousands of dedicated public health professionals who have devoted their life’s work to the health, safety, and security of our constituents. These mass terminations not only destabilize our country’s public health infrastructure, but they also put our economy at risk when people get sick, and no one is there to respond.

The President’s FY26 Discretionary Budget Request proposes drastic reductions to CDC’s budget of nearly 44 percent, despite rising rates of measles, STIs, maternal deaths, and chronic diseases. The elimination of the CDC’s chronic disease prevention office also contradicts the Administration’s stated goal of addressing the chronic disease epidemic in our country. These cuts will not make American’s healthy. The CDC must remain the world’s preeminent public health agency and to do so, the CDC must have the tools it needs to continue its work.

We support robust funding for CDC’s response efforts to domestic health threats,much of which flows through state and local public health agencies. Our public health departments use this funding to provide access to vaccines, STI testing, disease outbreak tracing, and general improvements to health care access. Continued investment in the CDC will have a direct, positive effect on the economy, since healthy people means a healthy economy. Additionally, the return on investment for public health funding results in savings over the long-term Without funding appropriated to and administered by the CDC, many of our state and local public health agencies would be critically underfunded or worse, nonexistent. We request that the committee support the public health workforce and public health departments by fully funding Public Health and Preparedness programs, including programs that prevent HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STI and TB, as well as the Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion program and the Public Health Social Services Emergency Fund (PHSSF). In particular, the National Center on Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion must be fully funded, unlike the President’s FY26 Budget Request, to allow CDC to respond to the chronic disease crisis.



Another longstanding mission of the CDC is its Global Health Securityprograms, and we are concerned by the Trump administration’s efforts to prevent CDC researchers and officials from working directly with non-government organizations and global public health organizations. More than 70 percent of the world remains underprepared to respond to a public health emergency, and with our globally-connected society, disease outbreaks around the world pose threats to the U.S. We urge continued funding for global health programs at the CDC, so the agency can continue to work with other countries to build capacities in surveillance, disease detection, and outbreak response to stop deadly diseases at their source.

We also encourage funding for Public Health Data Modernization efforts. Enhanced data systems enable the CDC to better track health trends, identify emerging threats, and allocate resources efficiently. Policymakers and researchers rely on precise data to make informed decisions and provide sound health guidance to the public. Modernized data infrastructure supports interoperability between agencies, facilitating collaboration and improving the overall quality of health information. The CDC should have the necessary data authority to access the information required for effective decision-making, ensuring public health strategies are based on the most reliable data available. Investing in data modernization not only strengthens domestic health security but also enhances global health initiatives by enabling swift responses to international health challenges. We also strongly support keeping all Centers at the CDC fully operational and funded, including the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control (NCIPC) and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). The NCIPC helps CDC address public health challenges like opioid use disorder, child abuse, drowning, falls in the elderly population, and domestic violence. The NCIPC, which was eliminated in the President’s FY26 Discretionary Budget Request, will make our country healthier and safer. Additionally, NIOSH benefits from the CDC’s comprehensive public health infrastructure, facilitating collaboration and resource sharing that enhances its research and intervention capabilities. Continued funding for NIOSH supports its mission to prevent work-related injuries and illnesses, ultimately contributing to a healthier, more productive workforce and reducing healthcare costs associated with occupational hazards. The CDC is the cornerstone of public health in the United States and the world. In 2023, Congress, on a bipartisan basis, affirmed the importance of CDC by requiring its director to be confirmed by the Senate, which was a critical step to bolstering the public’s trust in the CDC. By prioritizing funding for its essential programs, including non-communicable disease prevention, global health initiatives, data modernization, and workplace safety, Congress can ensure that the CDC will continue to protect and enhance the health and safety of all Americans.



Your support in maintaining and expanding these vital resources will empower the CDC to effectively address current and future health challenges. Thank you for considering this request, and for your commitment to advancing public health through robust funding support of the CDC.

