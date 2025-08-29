- Which Georgia Counties Have The Best Mental Health Care?
Georgia now ranks first in the country for mental health vulnerability, according to a new study. The report shows that residents here face more barriers to care than anywhere else in the United States.
What’s Happening: The study, from Start Your Recovery, scored states across six key indicators including risk of depression, loneliness, unemployment, insurance coverage, provider access, and state spending. Georgia scored 98.49 out of 100, the highest—and worst—score nationwide.
Georgia’s data paints a troubling picture:
- 32 people per 100,000 at risk of depression
- 45.5% of adults say they feel lonely sometimes, usually, or always
- 4.4% unemployment rate
- 11.4% of residents without health insurance
- 197.7 providers per 100,000 residents
- $91.23 per person in mental health spending, which is around the national average
Between the Lines: Georgia’s provider numbers and spending are not the lowest in the country. But experts say the mix of high loneliness, large uninsured population, and gaps in access add up to one of the nation’s most vulnerable mental health profiles.
Catch Up Quick: Other Southern states also rank among the most vulnerable, including Mississippi (#2) and Texas (#3). The study highlights how lack of insurance and limited access to care remain stubborn barriers.
The Ripple Effect: Poor access to mental health care often spills into other parts of life. It can strain emergency rooms, increase homelessness, and deepen addiction crises. For families, it can mean going without care until problems become crises.