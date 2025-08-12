A new study says Georgia has one of the widest health coverage gaps for people with disabilities. The study concludes that about 8% of disabled Georgians do not have health insurance.

🧭 What It Means For You: If you or a loved one has a disability in Georgia, getting care may be harder and cost more without coverage. Accordingly, it can mean skipped care, longer waits, and medical debt.

📰 What’s Happening: A Nevada law firm, H&P Law, analyzed 2023 U.S. Census data and ranked states by the share of disabled residents without health insurance. Georgia ranks fourth.

In Georgia, 8.01% of residents with disabilities are uninsured. That’s 116,943 people out of about 1.46 million.

🌍 The Big Picture: Insurance is often the key to primary care, therapy, medicine, and in-home help. When people with disabilities go without coverage, they are more likely to put off care and face bigger bills later. That can strain families and local hospitals, too.

🗣️ The Quote: “The study highlights a troubling reality – Georgia has the fourth highest rate of uninsured disabled residents. This reflects deep healthcare gaps, leaving many at risk of untreated conditions and financial strain. Urgent action is needed to address these disparities and improve access for vulnerable communities,” an H&P Law spokesperson said.

🧾 The Sources:

U.S. Census Bureau.

H&P Law.

