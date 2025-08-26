A new study revealed that Georgia has the ninth lowest rotavirus vaccine coverage among U.S. states.

The study, conducted by Birth Injury Lawyers Group, analyzed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s ChildVaxView Interactive Reports and the U.S. Census Bureau to determine average rotavirus vaccination rates across all 50 states among infants and young children.

Georgia, ranked ninth, has an average coverage of 71.90%, 4.7% under the national average 76.6. The Peach State experienced its lowest vaccination rate in 2020 at 69.6%, while 2019 saw the highest coverage at 74.5%.

A spokesperson from Birth Injury Lawyers Group commented:

“The study reveals that Georgia is among the states with the ninth lowest rotavirus vaccine coverage, with rates well below the national average. This highlights serious gaps in child healthcare and a greater risk of rotavirus infections in the region.”

“Limited vaccine access and low coverage leave many children more exposed to preventable diseases. Strengthening vaccination efforts, improving public health education, and expanding access to care are essential steps toward protecting young children in these underserved areas.”

Table for Extended Results:

A Rotavirus Vaccine Study Reveals Top 10 U.S. States Where Infants Are Vulnerable State Rotavirus Vaccine Coverage (%) 2018 Rotavirus Vaccine Coverage (%) 2019 Rotavirus Vaccine Coverage (%) 2020 Rotavirus Vaccine Coverage (%) 2021 Average Rotavirus Vaccine Coverage (%) 2018-2021 Rank Mississippi 63.8 64.1 66.5 57.8 63.05 1 Alaska 64.7 66.5 69.2 73.2 68.40 2 Louisiana 65 67.5 74 74.7 70.30 3 Florida 70.4 69.6 72.3 69.6 70.48 4 West Virginia 73.4 64 74.2 70.5 70.53 5 Montana 75.1 77 68.5 62.5 70.78 6 Alabama 67.6 79.1 76.9 62.7 71.58 7 Nevada 75.5 70.4 72.8 67.9 71.65 8 Georgia 71.4 74.5 69.6 72.1 71.90 9 Indiana 71.9 75.3 74 71.4 73.15 10

The study was conducted by the Birth Injury Lawyers Group, a nationwide network of lawyers dedicated to advocating for families affected by medical negligence.

Methodology

The research analyzed the rotavirus vaccine coverage data for each state from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The study compared these vaccination figures from 2018 to 2021 to the corresponding states’ total population to identify the top 10 states with the lowest coverage rates for rotavirus vaccinations.

Data Source : https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/imz-managers/coverage/childvaxview/interactive-reports/index.html

Data Set : https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1K8TiaUaFw4Use4MlhokAMU7SDo5GQzM_xsMuqU7IneQ/edit?gid=2006123701#gid=2006123701

Study By : www.birthinjurylawyer.com

Infography