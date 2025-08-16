Some Savannah-area taps are back to normal. Yours may not be. City officials say a boil water advisory is still in effect after a cloudy water issue at the I&D Water Treatment Plant earlier Friday.

📣 What’s Happening: The City of Savannah says an operational issue at the I&D plant pushed turbidity—cloudiness in water—above state limits. According to the city, the condition was fixed around 5 p.m. Friday, chlorine levels stayed stable overnight, and the plant is running normally. But bacterial tests take 24 hours. City staff say they’re waiting on results from Friday evening’s samples before lifting the advisory, and started another round of testing early Saturday.

🗺️ Who’s Affected (And Who’s Not): Per the city, the advisory covers all water customers inside Savannah city limits and parts of unincorporated Chatham County, plus areas of Effingham County, Pooler, Port Wentworth, Bloomingdale, Thunderbolt, Vernonburg, and Prosperity Drive in Garden City. The city says to check the map for specifics. Not affected: Whitemarsh, Wilmington, Dutch, and Skidaway islands; Tybee; Georgetown-Gateway; and customers along Little Neck Road and Highway 204 west of I-95.

🚧 Parks And Pools: The city has closed these chemically untreated splashpads: Hudson Hill, Live Oak, Victory Heights, Avondale, Hull Park, Tatemville,e Forest Hills, and Crusader. Open and safe to use: Ellis Square, Forsyth Park, and Savannah Gardens splashpads; plus pools at Tompkins Regional Center, W.W. Law Regional Center, and Daffin Park.

🫗 What You Should Do: City guidance says bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, or preparing baby formula. Let it cool, then store it in a clean, covered container. Keep boiling until the city or public health officials say the water is safe to drink.

🌐 Stay Updated: The City of Savannah says it will post updates at savannahga.gov/wateradvisory.

🧾 The Sources: City of Savannah.