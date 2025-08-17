The boil water advisory is over in Savannah. City officials say recent tests found no coliform bacteria in the remaining affected areas, clearing tap water for normal use across the system.

🧪 Why It Matters: Clean tap water is back, but your home’s lines still need a quick reset to clear out stale water and sediment. Five minutes now can prevent cloudy water, off tastes, or appliance hiccups later.

🚰 What’s Happening: The City of Savannah says all operations at the Industrial and Domestic Water Treatment Plant are back to normal and routine monitoring has resumed, following confirmation Sunday morning that water samples were clean. More information is posted at savannahga.gov/wateradvisory.

🧼 What To Do Next At Home: Start at the highest faucet in your home and run cold water for at least five minutes, working floor by floor to the lowest tap. Run and discard one full cycle through your refrigerator water dispenser and ice maker—toss any old ice and let a new batch form. Swap out water filters in the fridge, under-sink units, and pitchers. Clean ice bins, water coolers, and coffee makers; run a cleaning cycle with fresh water. If your faucets have screens or aerators, remove and rinse them. Flush each toilet once to clear the line. Finally, dump any stored water you set aside during the advisory.

🧭 Catch Up: The city issued the advisory Friday evening after a system issue; the all-clear came after required testing confirmed the system met safety standards, according to the City of Savannah.

🌍 The Big Picture: Post-advisory flushes are standard after any boil notice—from hurricane zones to pipe breaks—because household plumbing can hold old water even after a city lifts restrictions. A quick flush aligns your taps with the system’s clean bill of health.

📞 Who To Call: If you have questions about water safety or sanitation steps, contact the Georgia Department of Public Health/Chatham County Health Department or check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

🗂 The Sources: City of Savannah, Georgia Department of Public Health, Chatham County Health Department, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.