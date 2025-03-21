Boil Water Advisory In Effect For Homes Near Ogeechee Road

The City of Savannah issued a precautionary boil water advisory today for residents near 2729 Ogeechee Road. The advisory impacts about 25 homes along Ogeechee Road from Dawes Avenue north to Stiles Avenue. Construction work on the Department of Transportation project at Ogeechee Road and Stiles Avenue caused a water main break.

💧 Take Action: If you live in the affected area, officials recommend you boil your water for at least one minute before using it. This applies to water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth and preparing baby formula. The rolling boil kills potentially harmful bacteria that might enter the water system during the break.

⏱️ What’s Next: The City of Savannah will provide updates as crews repair the water main. Officials have not announced when they expect to lift the advisory. Residents should continue boiling water until the city officially ends the advisory.

🏘️ Why It Matters: Water main breaks can allow contaminants to enter the water supply, creating health risks. Boiling water kills bacteria and other organisms that might cause illness. Even if your water looks clear, it could still contain harmful microorganisms.