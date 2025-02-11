Bird Flu Outbreak Update: Georgia Lifts Poultry Suspension

The state Department of Agriculture has lifted a suspension of poultry activities in Georgia following the successful completion of testing for bird flu with no additional detections.

Two cases of avian influenza (HPAI) were discovered last month in commercial poultry flocks in Elbert County. That outbreak prompted the state agency to suspend poultry activities across Georgia including sales at auction, flea, or livestock markets, meet ups, swaps, and exhibitions. The order exempted the retail sale of poultry products including meat and eggs.

“I’m excited to announce that both commercial poultry producers in the control area and poultry enthusiasts across our state can return to normal operations,” Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture Tyler Harper said Monday.

“While this announcement is a great step in the right direction, HPAI remains a significant threat to our No.-1 industry, and the Georgia Department of Agriculture will continue working around the clock to protect our state’s flocks and to keep prices as low as possible for Georgia consumers.”

Every commercial operation within 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) of the affected area was subjected to increased testing and movement controls. Agency staff completed 4,541 tests representing 49,951 individual chickens and hundreds of flocks with no additional detections of HPAI.

Outbreaks of bird flu across the country have been blamed for record egg prices. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of eggs has nearly doubled from a year ago.