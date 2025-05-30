The Marietta-based Wellstar Health System is planning to build a 230-bed hospital in Acworth.

Wellstar has filed a letter of intent with the Georgia Department of Community Health, the first step toward obtaining a certificate of need (CON) for the project, the company announced Thursday.

Wellstar Health System President and CEO Candice Saunders cited population growth in northwestern Cobb County as the main driver in the need for a new hospital.

“Wellstar is improving access to care, and this new hospital is the latest in a series of projects to do just that,” she said. “The area is growing so much that even when our new tower at Wellstar Kennestone opens next year, the region will need more hospital beds.”

“Access to health care has been expanding throughout Cobb County, but we still have an unmet need for hospital beds in the northern portion of our county,” Cobb County Commission Chair Lisa Cupid added.

Besides the new Acworth hospital and the 200-plus bed tower being added at Wellstar Kennestone, Wellstar also is building a new 100-bed hospital and medical office building in Columbia County, adding a new oncology center to Wellstar Spalding hospital, and expanding Wellstar Paulding with a new 56-bed tower and parking deck.

Wellstart also is partnering with Augusta University Medical College of Georgia’s Center for Digital Health to give rural hospitals access to specialty care.

The company plans to file a CON application for the Acworth hospital by June 23.

Tips for Reading and Understanding The News Just because you don’t want to hear it doesn’t mean it isn’t real

Just because you don’t want it to be true doesn’t make it false

Just because you don’t like it doesn’t mean it isn’t happening

Just because it makes you uncomfortable doesn’t make it bad journalism. Our minds tend to reject news and ideas that we don’t like or don’t understand. When you read the news, realize that the tendency to reject it often says more about your emotions than the facts themselves. When you read something that challenges your beliefs or makes you uneasy, pause before dismissing it. Ask yourself: Is this based on verified information?

Am I reacting to the facts, or to how the facts make me feel?

What evidence would I need to change my mind? Understanding the news means moving past gut reactions and seeking clarity, not comfort. Reality doesn’t adjust itself to your preferences—and neither should your perception of it.

TOO MANY ADS? GO AD-FREE

Did You Know?: The ads you see on this site help pay for our website and our work. However, we know some of our readers would rather pay and not see ads. For those users we offer a paid newsletter that contains our articles with no ads.

What You Get: A daily email digest of our articles in full-text with no ads.