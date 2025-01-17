Officer Shot and Suspect Killed in Roswell SWAT Standoff

A police officer is recovering, and a suspect is dead following gunfire in Roswell. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to handle the case.

Just The Facts:

When: Afternoon of January 17.

Afternoon of January 17. Where: A home on Ansley Drive in Roswell.

A home on Ansley Drive in Roswell. What Happened: Officers were serving search and arrest warrants connected to a December 31 party incident.

Officers were serving search and arrest warrants connected to a December 31 party incident. Injuries: One SWAT officer was hit in the chest. A ballistic vest absorbed most of the impact, but shrapnel caused minor injuries.

One SWAT officer was hit in the chest. A ballistic vest absorbed most of the impact, but shrapnel caused minor injuries. Outcome: The suspect who fired at police was fatally shot.

The Details: Roswell detectives and North Fulton SWAT were at the home to arrest a man accused of firing a handgun into the air at a party on New Year’s Eve. Authorities had warrants for reckless conduct, illegal firearm use, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The man’s extensive history of violent crimes is the reason for the SWAT presence, according to police.

During the operation, a suspect fled out the back door and opened fire, hitting an officer. The officer returned fire, killing the suspect at the scene.

By The Numbers:

1 injured officer expected to recover.

expected to recover. 1 suspect deceased at the scene.

at the scene. Incident stems from 3 warrants related to the December party.

In Context: Shootings involving law enforcement are under heightened scrutiny nationwide.