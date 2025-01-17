Officer Shot and Suspect Killed in Roswell SWAT Standoff

A police officer is recovering, and a suspect is dead following gunfire in Roswell. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to handle the case.
Just The Facts:
- When: Afternoon of January 17.
- Where: A home on Ansley Drive in Roswell.
- What Happened: Officers were serving search and arrest warrants connected to a December 31 party incident.
- Injuries: One SWAT officer was hit in the chest. A ballistic vest absorbed most of the impact, but shrapnel caused minor injuries.
- Outcome: The suspect who fired at police was fatally shot.
The Details: Roswell detectives and North Fulton SWAT were at the home to arrest a man accused of firing a handgun into the air at a party on New Year’s Eve. Authorities had warrants for reckless conduct, illegal firearm use, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The man’s extensive history of violent crimes is the reason for the SWAT presence, according to police.
During the operation, a suspect fled out the back door and opened fire, hitting an officer. The officer returned fire, killing the suspect at the scene.
By The Numbers:
- 1 injured officer expected to recover.
- 1 suspect deceased at the scene.
- Incident stems from 3 warrants related to the December party.
In Context: Shootings involving law enforcement are under heightened scrutiny nationwide.
B.T. Clark
