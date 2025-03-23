Man Arrested After Attempting to Kidnap a Child at Acworth Walmart

A mother’s quick actions saved her child from a potential abduction at an Acworth Walmart last week, authorities say.

The Details: The frightening encounter happened March 18 at the Walmart on Cobb Parkway when a man approached a mother shopping with her child. According to police, the suspect initially asked about Tylenol before suddenly grabbing the child and attempting to pull them away.

The mother fought back and managed to break free with her child, who wasn’t hurt during the struggle. The suspect fled the store immediately after the failed abduction attempt.

Police identified Mahendra Patel, 56, of Kennesaw as the suspect after reviewing surveillance footage and speaking with witnesses. Officers arrested Patel three days later on March 21.

Patel now faces three charges including kidnapping (a felony), simple assault, and simple battery. He remains in the Cobb County jail without bond.

In Context: While most child abductions involve someone known to the family, attempted stranger abductions in public places like stores remain particularly alarming. According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, stranger abductions are rare but often receive significant attention due to their frightening nature.

Security experts recommend parents maintain visual contact with children in public spaces and immediately report suspicious behavior to store security and police.

How You Can Help: Anyone with information about this case should contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.