This holiday season, Xfinity is rolling out some of its biggest mobile savings yet—and customers across Georgia are in for a major win. From Atlanta to Augusta, Columbus to Savannah, and communities in between, Xfinity Mobile is offering deep Black Friday discounts on the hottest new devices now through December 2.

Whether you’re upgrading your own smartphone, shopping for the perfect family gift, or looking to cut down your monthly wireless bill, Xfinity’s Black Friday lineup is packed with offers designed to help Georgia residents save big.

Customers Can Get Top 5G Devices on Us

For a limited time, new and existing Xfinity Mobile Premium Unlimited customers can get today’s most popular 5G devices on us with an eligible trade-in, including:

iPhone 17 Pro – Save $1,099.99

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge – Save $899

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL – Save $1,099

Motorola razr – Save $599.99

No trade-in? No problem. Customers can still enjoy $400 off new Apple, Samsung, Google, and Motorola smartphones.

Switching Could Save Georgia Residents Over $1,000

Thinking about switching providers? Georgia residents who leave one of the big three carriers can save $1,000 or more in their first year when they switch to Xfinity Mobile and activate two lines.

Combine that with the Black Friday free-device deals, and total savings can top $2,000—just in time for holiday shopping.

Curious what your savings could look like? Use the Xfinity Mobile Savings Calculator to compare your current bill.

Holiday Gifting Made Easy: iPad & Smartwatch Deals

Looking for holiday gift ideas that won’t break your budget?

Get the iPad A16 for 50% off — a $250 savings.

And Xfinity Rewards members get even more perks:

Diamond & Platinum Members

Apple Watch SE on us, or

$300 off smartwatches from Apple, Samsung, or Google

Gold & Silver Members

$150 off top smartwatches

Rewards members can also enter a sweepstakes for a dream getaway to either Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort. The prize includes admission, hotel accommodations, airfare, and ground transportation.

Visit Xfinity.com/Rewards to redeem holiday offers or enter the sweepstakes.

Built for the Way Georgia Connects

From remote work sessions in Midtown Atlanta to weekend road trips through the North Georgia mountains, Xfinity Mobile keeps Georgians connected where it matters most.

Customers can enjoy:

Access to 23+ million WiFi hotspots nationwide

The most reliable 5G network in Comcast service areas

WiFi PowerBoost speeds up to 1 Gbps at home and across millions of hotspots

Since launching in 2017, Xfinity Mobile has grown to nearly 9 million customers, making it one of the nation’s fastest-growing wireless providers.

Ready to Save?

Explore these Black Friday offers at Xfinity.com/Mobile, or stop by your local Xfinity Store to get started.