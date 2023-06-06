$50,000 reward offered for information on robbery of mail carrier in Augusta

The Gist: A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered by the U.S Postal Inspection Service for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the robbery of a mail carrier in Augusta.

What Happened?: On Sunday, June 4, a USPS mail carrier was robbed at about 1:30 p.m. near the mailboxes in Rocky Creek Mobile Home Park in Augusta. The authorities have not provided any details about the robbers.

By The Numbers:

Reward offered: Up to $50,000.

Incident date: Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Contact information: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”).

Case No.: 4049304.

Why It Matters: The robbery of a USPS letter carrier is a serious crime that affects both the individual and the community. The reward offered by the U.S Postal Inspection Service is a significant amount, which indicates the importance of finding those responsible for the crime.

What’s Next?: Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the incident to contact the U.S Postal Inspection Service and help the investigation.