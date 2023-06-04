Cobb Safety Village opens to families. Here’s when

A series of educational and fun-filled family events is set to take place at Cobb County Safety Village in Marietta.

Known for promoting safety education, the village is opening its doors for public tours and activities on select dates throughout June and July.

From exploring Sparky’s House, to playing safety games, and even getting a close-up view of emergency vehicles, attendees are guaranteed to find something for every age. The events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, Thursday, June 29, and Tuesday, July 18.

Admission to the events is priced at $5 per person. However, families will not have to pay more than $20, regardless of their size. Group rates for parties of 20 or more can be acquired by calling 770-852-3270.

Situated at 1220 Al Bishop Drive in Marietta, the safety village is recognized for its dedication to educating children and adults about safety in a practical and engaging manner.