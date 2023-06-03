How Georgia’s Representatives voted on the debt ceiling

Last week, Georgia’s representatives in Congress faced a tough decision on the debt ceiling deal. This critical vote has the potential to impact the nation’s economy and the way the government functions.

The votes from Georgia’s representatives weren’t all the same, showing that this issue is complex and did not easily break down along party lines.

A “yes” vote on the debt ceiling deal means backing an increase in this borrowing limit. This would allow the federal government to continue funding its operations and prevent a potentially disastrous default on U.S. debts. A “no” vote signals opposition to increasing the debt ceiling, often rooted in concerns about national debt levels and the need for fiscal responsibility.

The debt ceiling deal passed in both the House and the Senate.

In the senate, both of Georgia’s senators voted in favor of the measure. Here are the votes from Georgia’s house delegation.

Photo Representative Vote District Hometown Party Rick Allen Yes 12th Augusta Republican Sanford Bishop Jr. Yes 2nd Albany Democrat Earl “Buddy” Carter Yes 1st Pooler Republican Andrew Clyde No 9th Clyde Republican Mike Collins No 10th Jackson Republican A. Drew Ferguson IV Yes 3rd The Rock Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene Yes 14th Rome Republican Hank Johnson Yes 4th Lithonia Democrat Barry Loudermilk Yes 11th Cassville Republican Lucy McBath Yes 7th Marietta Democrat Rich McCormick No 6th Suwanee Republican Austin Scott Yes 8th Tifton Republican David Scott Yes 13th Atlanta Democrat Nikema Williams No 5th Atlanta Democrat