How Georgia’s Representatives voted on the debt ceiling

Start
1 min read

Last week, Georgia’s representatives in Congress faced a tough decision on the debt ceiling deal. This critical vote has the potential to impact the nation’s economy and the way the government functions.

The votes from Georgia’s representatives weren’t all the same, showing that this issue is complex and did not easily break down along party lines.


A “yes” vote on the debt ceiling deal means backing an increase in this borrowing limit. This would allow the federal government to continue funding its operations and prevent a potentially disastrous default on U.S. debts. A “no” vote signals opposition to increasing the debt ceiling, often rooted in concerns about national debt levels and the need for fiscal responsibility.

The debt ceiling deal passed in both the House and the Senate.

In the senate, both of Georgia’s senators voted in favor of the measure. Here are the votes from Georgia’s house delegation.

PhotoRepresentativeVoteDistrictHometownParty
How Georgia's Representatives voted on the debt ceilingRick AllenYes12thAugustaRepublican
How Georgia's Representatives voted on the debt ceilingSanford Bishop Jr.Yes2ndAlbanyDemocrat
How Georgia's Representatives voted on the debt ceilingEarl “Buddy” CarterYes1stPoolerRepublican
How Georgia's Representatives voted on the debt ceilingAndrew ClydeNo9thClydeRepublican
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 319371083_459414559701023_540440153819332672_n.jpgMike CollinsNo10thJacksonRepublican
How Georgia's Representatives voted on the debt ceilingA. Drew Ferguson IVYes3rdThe RockRepublican
How Georgia's Representatives voted on the debt ceilingMarjorie Taylor GreeneYes14thRomeRepublican
How Georgia's Representatives voted on the debt ceilingHank JohnsonYes4thLithoniaDemocrat
How Georgia's Representatives voted on the debt ceilingBarry LoudermilkYes11thCassvilleRepublican
How Georgia's Representatives voted on the debt ceilingLucy McBathYes7thMariettaDemocrat
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 246148990_294007199210535_1328531437172737284_n.jpgRich McCormickNo6thSuwaneeRepublican
How Georgia's Representatives voted on the debt ceilingAustin ScottYes8thTiftonRepublican
How Georgia's Representatives voted on the debt ceilingDavid ScottYes13thAtlantaDemocrat
How Georgia's Representatives voted on the debt ceilingNikema WilliamsNo5thAtlantaDemocrat

Get More Government and Political News

Stay informed about Government and Political issues in Georgia by signing up for our free Government & Politics newsletter.

Please wait...

Thank you for signing up!