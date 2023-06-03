How Georgia’s Representatives voted on the debt ceiling

Last week, Georgia’s representatives in Congress faced a tough decision on the debt ceiling deal. This critical vote has the potential to impact the nation’s economy and the way the government functions.
The votes from Georgia’s representatives weren’t all the same, showing that this issue is complex and did not easily break down along party lines.
A “yes” vote on the debt ceiling deal means backing an increase in this borrowing limit. This would allow the federal government to continue funding its operations and prevent a potentially disastrous default on U.S. debts. A “no” vote signals opposition to increasing the debt ceiling, often rooted in concerns about national debt levels and the need for fiscal responsibility.
The debt ceiling deal passed in both the House and the Senate.
In the senate, both of Georgia’s senators voted in favor of the measure. Here are the votes from Georgia’s house delegation.
|Photo
|Representative
|Vote
|District
|Hometown
|Party
|Rick Allen
|Yes
|12th
|Augusta
|Republican
|Sanford Bishop Jr.
|Yes
|2nd
|Albany
|Democrat
|Earl “Buddy” Carter
|Yes
|1st
|Pooler
|Republican
|Andrew Clyde
|No
|9th
|Clyde
|Republican
|Mike Collins
|No
|10th
|Jackson
|Republican
|A. Drew Ferguson IV
|Yes
|3rd
|The Rock
|Republican
|Marjorie Taylor Greene
|Yes
|14th
|Rome
|Republican
|Hank Johnson
|Yes
|4th
|Lithonia
|Democrat
|Barry Loudermilk
|Yes
|11th
|Cassville
|Republican
|Lucy McBath
|Yes
|7th
|Marietta
|Democrat
|Rich McCormick
|No
|6th
|Suwanee
|Republican
|Austin Scott
|Yes
|8th
|Tifton
|Republican
|David Scott
|Yes
|13th
|Atlanta
|Democrat
|Nikema Williams
|No
|5th
|Atlanta
|Democrat