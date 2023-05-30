Meet the new principal at Marietta Sixth Grade Academy

Keynun Campbell, a Florida native with a diverse educational background, will step into the role of Principal at Marietta Sixth Grade Academy, the school board confirmed today.

Campbell has established a reputation for advocacy and student-centered leadership throughout his career in education.

Before accepting the position at Marietta Sixth Grade Academy, Campbell was a principal at Centennial High School in Roswell, Georgia, and at two middle schools in Fulton County. His career started as a special education teacher in Hillsborough County, Florida, and has since developed into a series of leadership roles, marking him as an experienced and passionate educator.

“Marietta City Schools is fortunate to have someone of Mr. Campbell’s caliber and experience,” Superintendent Dr. Grant Rivera said, expressing confidence in Campbell’s ability to embody the mission and vision of the district. “His dedication to serving students, parents, and communities aligns perfectly with our mission and vision.”

Campbell, who holds a graduate degree in Exceptional Student Education and a Specialist in Education Leadership from Nova Southeastern University, expressed his enthusiasm and honor to join the Marietta Sixth Grade Academy. “I believe in the transformative power of education and the potential of every student. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to inspire, guide, and make a difference in the lives of our students,” Campbell said.

A firm believer in partnership, accountability, and collaboration, Campbell goes beyond teaching academics. He emphasizes the importance of shaping the future through education.

Campbell and his wife, Demi, are the proud parents of twins, a boy and a girl, who are entering the sixth grade. To learn more about Mr. Campbell, viewers can tune into a video showcasing his career and personal life.